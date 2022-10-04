Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices hiked from today. Know latest rates here2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 07:50 AM IST
- Vehicle owners in Mumbai will have to pay the surged prices for CNG and PNG from today, 4 October.
Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has announced a hike in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by ₹6 per kg. This surges the CNG prices to ₹86 per kilogram in Mumbai and surrounding areas. Mahanagar Gas also notified of a hike in Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices by ₹4 per SCM. This surges PNG prices to ₹52.50 per SCM.