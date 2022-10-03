Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices shoot up, to cost more from tomorrow. Check latest rates

The rate paid for gas produced from old fields, which make up for about two-thirds of all gas produced in the country, was hiked to USD 8.57 per million British thermal units from the current USD 6.1. Simultaneously, the price of gas from difficult and newer fields like the ones in Reliance Industries and its partner BP-operated deepsea D6 block in KG Basin, was hiked to USD 12.6 per mmBtu from USD 9.92.