Mumbai coastal road first phase inaugurated today: All you need to know
Inauguration of Mumbai Coastal Road hailed as an 'engineering marvel' by Maharashtra CM. Experts predict it will redefine living in western suburbs, boost property prices, and enhance infrastructure and connectivity within the city.
An "engineering marvel", said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday as he inaugurated the first phase of the south Mumbai coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive. The CM flagged off Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) electric buses ferrying women and a vintage car rally on the inaugurated stretch of the Mumbai coastal road.