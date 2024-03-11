Mumbai coastal road is ‘open’ to public now. Know speed limits, traffic advisory

Heavy vehicles and pedestrians banned from Mumbai's Coastal Road. Chief Minister launches Phase 1 of Mumbai Coastal Road Project, with a 10.5 km stretch open for traffic. Specific speed limits and easy entry and exit points ensure convenient access for commuters.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inaugurated the south-bound corridor of Mumbai's coastal road, nicknamed Phase 1 of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, stretching from Worli to Marine Drive in South Mumbai on Monday, March 11th. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 10.5-kilometer-long stretch will be opened for traffic in the first phase, an official said, adding that motorists can enter the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points, and exit at Marine Lines.

“The maximum speed limit on Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road) will be 80kmph, while in the tunnel it will be 60kmph and during turning & entry-exit points it will be 40kmph," Mumbai Traffic Police wrote in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mumbai Coastal Road offers convenient access through various entry and exit points along its route. Among the entry points, commuters can enter from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction, Rajani Patel Junction (also known as Lotus Junction), and Amarsons Garden.

These entry points serve as gateways to the scenic and efficient coastal route, providing easy access to travellers. On the other hand, for those concluding their journey, exit points are strategically located for seamless transitions. Amarsons Garden serves as both an entry and exit point, while the journey culminates at Marine Drive, specifically at Princess Street Bridge.

These exit points ensure that travelers can efficiently reach their destinations while enjoying the benefits of the Mumbai Coastal Road's connectivity and accessibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, All types of heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors, heavy goods vehicles, excluding BEST and ST buses, passengers carrying vehicles, and all goods carrier vehicles.

“The mentioned vehicles as well as pedestrians are prohibited from entering Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road). Citizens are requested to take note of this," Mumbai traffic police wrote. Find below the official statement.

The mentioned vehicles as well as pedestrians are prohibited from entering Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg. (Photo: X.Mumbai Traffic Police)

Construction of the Mumbai Coastal Road commenced on October 13, 2018, with a projected cost of ₹12,721 crore. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced plans for a sprawling central park, covering an area of 320 acres, to be developed along the route of the 'Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This initiative aims to enhance the city's landscape and provide residents with a world-class recreational space amidst the urban environment.

(With inputs from PTI)

