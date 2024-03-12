Mumbai Coastal Road opens to the public today: Features, toll, route to use and more. Check details here
Mumbai Coastal Road opens to the public today: The southbound carriageway stretching from Worli to Marine Drive, opened at 8 am on March 12, significantly slashes travel time from 40 minutes to 9 minutes.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the first phase of the south Mumbai coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive on March 11. The inauguration was kicked off by the CM flagging off iconic red Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) electric buses ferrying women and a vintage car rally on the opened stretch of the road.