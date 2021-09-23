Mumbai Coastal Road Project, an ambitious project of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reached 40 per cent completion. It is the first of its kind under-sea tunnel of 40 feet diameter in India. The tunnel boring work began in January 2021.

“Mumbai Coastal Road Project (27 kms) has reached 40% completion, including completion of 1 km long, 40 feet diameter tunnel under Malabar Hill. Only 900-metre length of the tunnel is to be completed. It is the first of its kind under-sea tunnel of 40 feet diameter in India: BMC," ANI tweeted.

The coastal road seeks to connect Marine Lines in south Mumbai to suburban Kandivali and help ease traffic in the metropolis.

The coastal road that will connect Nariman Point to Bandra Worli Sea Link has twin tunnels of 2.07km, connecting Girgaum Chowpatty to Malabar Hill. Each underground tunnel will have three lanes at a depth of 70 meters.

Earlier in September, BJP leader Ashish Shelar claimed there were financial irregularities to the tune of ₹1,000 crore in the project and demanded an SIT probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference, he said the "scam' took place between October 2018 and December 2020 and asked if the Shiv Sena, which controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, was party to alleged irregularities. "Has the scam happened with the blessings of the standing committee of the BMC? Was the Shiv Sena involved in it? The BJP will reveal the names of the contractors but the Sena must clear its stand first as the ruling party in the civic body," Shelar had said.

He also said he had written to BMC commissioner IS Chahal on the issue and also demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) be formed to probe it.

