Mumbai Coastal Road Project: 40% of work completed, says BMC

Addressing a press conference, he said the "scam' took place between October 2018 and December 2020 and asked if the Shiv Sena, which controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, was party to alleged irregularities. "Has the scam happened with the blessings of the standing committee of the BMC? Was the Shiv Sena involved in it? The BJP will reveal the names of the contractors but the Sena must clear its stand first as the ruling party in the civic body," Shelar had said.