Mumbai coastal road’s north-bound arm inaugurated, to open for vehicles on this day - 10 key points

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday that the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road (south) will open for vehicles on Tuesday.

Releasing a panoramic view of the second underground tunnel of the Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South), the BMC said the northbound tunnel will be opened for the general public on June 11 onwards for five days a week and will remain closed on weekends due to the rest of the project’s work.

🌉The second tunnel under Dharmaveer, Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road (South) will be opened today, 10th June 2024, after an inspection by Chief Minister Shri. Eknath ji Shinde and various dignitaries. Here is a panoramic view of the tunnel.… pic.twitter.com/27wOK5qPZ5 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 10, 2024

After inspecting the tunnel, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said, "Today, the second phase of Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road has been opened. This tunnel is 6.25 km long from Haji Ali and Amarsons. In the month of July, this will open till Worli. Advanced technology has been used in the construction of this tunnel. The travel time will be reduced to 8 minutes, from 40 to 50 minutes..."