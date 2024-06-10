Mumbai coastal road's north-bound arm inaugurated, the road will remain open for traffic five days a week, i.e., Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 11 pm

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday that the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road (south) will open for vehicles on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Releasing a panoramic view of the second underground tunnel of the Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South), the BMC said the northbound tunnel will be opened for the general public on June 11 onwards for five days a week and will remain closed on weekends due to the rest of the project’s work.

After inspecting the tunnel, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said, "Today, the second phase of Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road has been opened. This tunnel is 6.25 km long from Haji Ali and Amarsons. In the month of July, this will open till Worli. Advanced technology has been used in the construction of this tunnel. The travel time will be reduced to 8 minutes, from 40 to 50 minutes..."

The second tunnel of Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road is 6.25 km long and connects Haji Ali with Amarsons.

The tunnel will remain open for traffic from 7 am to 11 pm (16 hours in total).

The route will remain open for five days a week, i.e., Monday to Friday, and will remain closed on weekends, i.e., Saturday and Sunday, due to the rest of the project's work.

The coastal route will enable travel from Marine Drive towards north to Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Barrister Rajani Patel Chowk (Lotus Jetty), and Vatsalabai Desai Chowk (Haji Ali Chowk).



BMC said it is working hard to open the phase up to Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk by July 10, to make it easier to travel north through the Mumbai Coastal Road Project.

The newly constructed road aims to reduce travel time between south Mumbai and the western suburbs by 70% and cut fuel consumption by 34%.

The 10.58-km coastal road that connects south Mumbai to Worli has 8 lanes on the surface, and in the tunnel, it has 6 lanes.

According to some media reports, there will be a dedicated lane for buses.

The two tunnels of this coastal road, each measuring 2.072 kilometres in length with an internal diameter of 11 metres, are being constructed between Priyadarshini Park and Girgaon Chowpatty.

The tunnels are fortified with a 375-mm-thick concrete cover, featuring fire protection boards.

