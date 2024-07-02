Mumbai college bans wearing ripped jeans and T-shirts, only days after the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea by the students of the Acharya Marathe College in Mumbai's Chembur against the Hijab ban rule in the institute. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Acharya Marathe College on Monday introduced a new dress code for students in the degree college which barred students from wearing ripped or torn jeans, T-shirts, revealing dresses, and jerseys.

Students wearing jeans and T-shirts were barred from entering the college campuses on Monday, according to media reports.

Recently, the Bombay High Court rejected a plea by college students contesting the institution's dress code, which prohibits hijabs and other religious symbols introduced last year.

The previous dress code issued by the Mumbai college stipulated that burqas, niqabs, hijabs, or any religious identifiers such as badges, caps, or stoles will not be permitted inside the college.

Dr Lele told Indian Express that the dress code was informed to students at the time of admissions and she cannot fathom why they should raise concerns about it now.

“Out of 365 days of the year, students hardly have to be in college for 120-130 days. What problem should they have to adhere to a dress code for these days?" she said

Acharya Marathe College's new dress code According to a report published by Indian Express, a college notice titled “dress code and other rules", dated June 27, and signed by the college principal, Dr. Vidyagauri Lele, stated -

-Torn jeans, T-shirts, revealing dresses and jerseys are not allowed

-Students should wear formal and decent dress while on campus

-They can wear a half-shirt or full-shirt and trousers

-Girls can wear any Indian or western outfit

-Students shall not wear any dress which shows religion or cultural disparity.

-Naqab, hijab, burkha, stole, cap, badge etc shall be removed by going to common rooms on the ground floor and then only they can move throughout the college campus

Acharya Marathe College principal has revealed to Indian Express that the reason for the renewed dress code for the students in the Mumbai college is an effort by the college administration to 'prepare them to be ready for the corporate world'.

During the previous academic session, a college implemented uniforms for junior college students, which included a prohibition on hijabs and other religious symbols. Students were required to remove their hijabs or niqabs upon entering the college premises at a designated location. Following this policy change, nine students filed a petition with the Bombay High Court challenging the ban. However, the court dismissed their plea last month, citing that the decision was in the interest of broader academic concerns and did not infringe upon individual rights.

