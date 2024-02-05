 Mumbai comedian Kashyap Swaroop set off social media storm after landlord refuses to return deposit; police responds | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 05 2024 15:59:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.50 2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 926.80 5.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 643.10 -1.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,445.10 -0.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 336.05 1.07%
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai comedian Kashyap Swaroop set off social media storm after landlord refuses to return deposit; police responds
Back Back

Mumbai comedian Kashyap Swaroop set off social media storm after landlord refuses to return deposit; police responds

 Livemint

While sharing the screenshots of his chats with the landlord, the comedian Kashyap Swaroop asked if there was any lawyer who could help him recover the amount

Mumbai comedian Kashyap Swaroop turned to internet after his landlord refused to pay his deposit (X)Premium
Mumbai comedian Kashyap Swaroop turned to internet after his landlord refused to pay his deposit (X)

A Mumbai-based comedian on Monday took to X to share his ordeal with his landlord, who refused the refund his security deposit. While sharing the screenshots of his chats with the landlord, the comedian Kashyap Swaroop asked if there was any lawyer who could help him recover the amount.

"My landlord asked me to vacate my home before the termination of the lock-in period. He has yet to refund 60% of my security deposit despite my vacating the house in excellent condition. Are there any lawyers who can help recover the rest? He is avoiding my calls and messages," comedian Kashyap Swaroop said in a social media post.

The comedian also shared the screenshot of his chats with the landlord where Swaroop can be seen requesting his deposit transfer. As the landlord didn't respond to the texts, Swaroop warned him of legal action after which the landlord said that he could do whatever he wanted.

Netizens express displeasure 

The post went viral on social media where the users expressed their displeasure over the incident and even shared their similar experiences.

“Please take legal action ASAP by visiting the jurisdiction police station and filing a complaint. Besides this, I can't think of any alternative," one user said. "Keeping a copy of the house keys signifies "possession". If you've to vacate before your deposit is returned, you must keep a copy of the house key until your landlord agrees to refund your deposit. Always works because the value of a house is >>> your deposit," suggested another user.

As the social media post gained attention, Kashyap Swaroop gave an update on the issue and said he was grateful to the Mumbai Police, who came to his rescue. “Super grateful to @MumbaiPolice for resolving this immediately. I guess there’s still a silver lining to Mumbai," the comedian said.

“Went to the cops. They called up the [person] in question. Asked him to come to the police station to explain his side of the story. He immediately insisted he’d transferred the deposit. My bank statement showed he didn’t. An hour later, I had it," Kashyap Swaroop added when a user asked him to elaborate further

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 05 Feb 2024, 10:19 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App