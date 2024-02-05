Mumbai comedian Kashyap Swaroop set off social media storm after landlord refuses to return deposit; police responds
While sharing the screenshots of his chats with the landlord, the comedian Kashyap Swaroop asked if there was any lawyer who could help him recover the amount
A Mumbai-based comedian on Monday took to X to share his ordeal with his landlord, who refused the refund his security deposit. While sharing the screenshots of his chats with the landlord, the comedian Kashyap Swaroop asked if there was any lawyer who could help him recover the amount.
Netizens express displeasure
The post went viral on social media where the users expressed their displeasure over the incident and even shared their similar experiences.
“Please take legal action ASAP by visiting the jurisdiction police station and filing a complaint. Besides this, I can't think of any alternative," one user said. "Keeping a copy of the house keys signifies "possession". If you've to vacate before your deposit is returned, you must keep a copy of the house key until your landlord agrees to refund your deposit. Always works because the value of a house is >>> your deposit," suggested another user.
As the social media post gained attention, Kashyap Swaroop gave an update on the issue and said he was grateful to the Mumbai Police, who came to his rescue. “Super grateful to @MumbaiPolice for resolving this immediately. I guess there’s still a silver lining to Mumbai," the comedian said.
“Went to the cops. They called up the [person] in question. Asked him to come to the police station to explain his side of the story. He immediately insisted he’d transferred the deposit. My bank statement showed he didn’t. An hour later, I had it," Kashyap Swaroop added when a user asked him to elaborate further
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!