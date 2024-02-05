A Mumbai-based comedian on Monday took to X to share his ordeal with his landlord, who refused the refund his security deposit. While sharing the screenshots of his chats with the landlord, the comedian Kashyap Swaroop asked if there was any lawyer who could help him recover the amount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My landlord asked me to vacate my home before the termination of the lock-in period. He has yet to refund 60% of my security deposit despite my vacating the house in excellent condition. Are there any lawyers who can help recover the rest? He is avoiding my calls and messages," comedian Kashyap Swaroop said in a social media post.

The comedian also shared the screenshot of his chats with the landlord where Swaroop can be seen requesting his deposit transfer. As the landlord didn't respond to the texts, Swaroop warned him of legal action after which the landlord said that he could do whatever he wanted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens express displeasure The post went viral on social media where the users expressed their displeasure over the incident and even shared their similar experiences.

“Please take legal action ASAP by visiting the jurisdiction police station and filing a complaint. Besides this, I can't think of any alternative," one user said. "Keeping a copy of the house keys signifies "possession". If you've to vacate before your deposit is returned, you must keep a copy of the house key until your landlord agrees to refund your deposit. Always works because the value of a house is >>> your deposit," suggested another user.

As the social media post gained attention, Kashyap Swaroop gave an update on the issue and said he was grateful to the Mumbai Police, who came to his rescue. “Super grateful to @MumbaiPolice for resolving this immediately. I guess there’s still a silver lining to Mumbai," the comedian said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

“Went to the cops. They called up the [person] in question. Asked him to come to the police station to explain his side of the story. He immediately insisted he’d transferred the deposit. My bank statement showed he didn’t. An hour later, I had it," Kashyap Swaroop added when a user asked him to elaborate further

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!