Communal violence continued over Ram Mandir inauguration on Mumbai's Mira Road for the second day on Tuesday. The mob also live-streamed their brutality on social media platforms after which the video went viral on the internet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An independent news outlet has shared the video of clashes that took place in Mumbai on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. In the video, the mob was seen attacking an auto rickshaw in a fresh flare-up of Ram Temple violence yesterday. They also attacked shops and vehicles belonging to other communities.

Take a look at the video below, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A dispute broke out between two communities at Mira Road's Naya Nagar area near Mumbai in Maharashtra ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on Monday. Following this, DCP said that an investigation has been launched in this regard.

Jayant Bajbale, DCP shared details and said that at around 11 pm on 21 January, some people of the Hindu community were raising slogans in 3-4 vehicles in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road.

“The attackers forced me to chant religious slogans," said one of the Ram temple violence victims as quoted by TimesNow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned of strict action against rioters and illegal’ constructions were demolished in Mumbai amid heavy security deployment on Monday.

Thirteen people have been arrested since a scuffle broke out between two communities on the night of January 21.

A separate incident on Monday evening saw a procession pelted with stones while passing through Thane district. An unspecified number of procession-ists and policemen providing security to the march were injured in the attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I was in constant touch with the Mira-Bhyander Police Commissioner till 3.30 am on Monday. Police have been instructed to take strict action against the accused. In this case, 13 accused have been detained so far and the process of identifying the other accused is underway by checking the CCTV footage. Anyone trying to disrupt law and order in Maharashtra will not be tolerated," Fadnavis said early on Monday.

The police had earlier appealed to the residents of Mira Road not to pay attention to rumours.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!