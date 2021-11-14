Mumbai has administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. In the financial capital, 92,36,500 people have received the first dose, while 59,83,452 have got the second dose so far. Mumbai launched the first phase of vaccination for healthcare workers on January 16, along with the rest of the country. It gradually increased the number of vaccination centers, while battling supply shortage in some of the centres. Mumbai achieved 100% first dose vaccination through 462 public and private vaccination centres that have the combined capacity to administer over 1,23,000 vaccine doses per day.

several Indian states and union territories have vaccinated the entire adult population with the first dose of Covid-19. Himachal Pradesh was the first Indian state to have achieved the feat in August. Later, states and union territories like Goa, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu also achieved the milestone.

Currently, India is administering three Covid-19 vaccines to people aged 18 and above – Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V. Of these three, Covaxin is the only indigenous vaccine, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. The country has surpassed the 111.95 crore mark in inoculating Covid-19 jabs to eligible beneficiaries. Cumulatively, 75,01,32,764 have received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country while 36,94,22,586 have received the second dose till November 13.

