Mumbai completes 100% first dose of Covid-19 vaccination for all above 18 years

Mumbai has administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. In the financial capital, 92,36,500 people have received the first dose, while 59,83,452 have got the second dose so far. Mumbai launched the first phase of vaccination for healthcare workers on January 16, along with the rest of the country. It gradually increased the number of vaccination centers, while battling supply shortage in some of the centres. Mumbai achieved 100% first dose vaccination through 462 public and private vaccination centres that have the combined capacity to administer over 1,23,000 vaccine doses per day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

several Indian states and union territories have vaccinated the entire adult population with the first dose of Covid-19. Himachal Pradesh was the first Indian state to have achieved the feat in August. Later, states and union territories like Goa, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu also achieved the milestone.

