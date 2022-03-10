Mumbai: Construction activity permitted between 10 PM- 6 AM

Mumbai: Construction activity permitted between 10 PM- 6 AM1 min read . 01:54 PM IST
Apart from fixing the timing of the construction, the police commissioner asked the builders to install noise barriers or cutters at the construction site
To bring down noise pollution in Mumbai, construction workers will not be allowed in the city between 10 PM to 6 AM. The decision was taken after dozen of builders from the city met newly-appointed police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday.
Pandey called a meeting with the builders after he received multiple complaints from citizens about construction work contributing to noise pollution in the city.
Pandey tweeted, "To keep #noiseundercontrol In Mumbai met developers in the city. Agreed to have construction only between 6 AM to 10 PM. Noise levels are only under 65 decibels. Display boards indicating timings and decibel levels at all sites. We will check noncompliance. @MumbaiPolice".
Apart from fixing the timing of the construction, the police commissioner asked the builders to install noise barriers or cutters at the construction site and ensure that noise levels don't exceed the permissible decibel limit.
The guard's uniform at the construction site should not be similar to the traffic police's uniform. The guard should be posted at the construction site and not on the main roads. Besides the developers should put boards at the construction site displaying working hours.
