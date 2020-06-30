Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with regard to the COVID-19 cases. According to the data released by Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 1,69,883 cases till date. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state also include 73, 313 active cases 88,960 cured/discharged patients and 7,610 deaths.

On the 100th day of the lockdown, the coronavirus tally in Mumbai increased to 76,294 on Monday with the addition of 1,247 new cases, while the death toll rose to 4,461 after 92 more patients succumbed to the infection.

As the financial capital is grappling with number of coronavirus cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 750 Covid-19 containment zones in Mumbai.

The total number of COVID19 containment zones in Mumbai is 750: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/gIArVQMAEz — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

BMC, which is spearheading Mumbai's response to COVID-19, has also reminded residents of ₹1,000 fine for stepping out of homes without wearing masks. According to the civic body, presently the city has 5,831 sealed buildings,

Here are some of the containment zones in Mumbai:

K-East ward: Housing areas like Andheri East, Marol and Mahakali

G-North ward that includes areas like Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi

B ward that includes areas like Sandhurst Road and Masjid Bunder.

P-North includes Malad and Madh areas

C ward includes areas like Girgaon

H-East ward includes areas like Khar East and Bandra East

T-ward, that houses areas like Mulund

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown in the state till July 31. An order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Monday said wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail. The state government has also advised that work from home should be followed as far as possible.





