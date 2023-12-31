Mumbai: Cop poses as food delivery agent to nab peddler, seize drugs worth ₹10 lakh
The head of crime branch unit 10 -- Inspector Deepak Sawant -- donned the uniform of a food delivery agent to apprehend the accused in the SV Road area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
Mumbai Police is considered to be innovative while dealing with crimes and criminals. An officer from its crime branch posed as a food delivery agent to apprehend a drug peddler and seized mephedrone worth ₹10 lakh in the western suburb of Jogeshwari here, an official said on Sunday.