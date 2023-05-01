Mumbai cops bust fake call centre following 4 am bulk breakfast order

The Mumbai Police in April busted a fake call centre in the outskirts of Maharashtra's capital city by following bulk breakfast orders placed at 4am, everyday!
The Mumbai police has confirmed the development and said that following a tip-off on the operations of the fake call centre they had grown suspicious of bulk breakfast orders including tea and other items was being made regularly from a nearby eatery.
The fake call centre is located in a house along Rajodi Beach outside Mumbai. According to reports, this building housed dozens of employees who were not allowed to leave the building to prevent them from interacting with outsiders.
The Mumbai Police had been tippped off that someone was repeatedly ordering dozens of breakfasts from a nearby eatery -- and at 4:00 am.
"The beach resort is full of tourists on weekends and almost deserted on other days. So the 50 to 60 tea and breakfast orders so early every morning for many days raised our suspicion and we started secretly monitoring the place," police officer Suhas Bavche told AFP.
After observing, the Mumbai police raided the house, which had a floor with 60 workstations, on the night of 11 April and arrested the owner and 47 employees.
They have been charged with impersonation, cheating and fraud under India's Information Technology Act. Authorities had also commenced a forensic examination of the computers.
The investigation so far has revealed that young employees were trained to receive calls from unsuspecting bank customers from Australia, Bavche said.
They allegedly extracted sensitive personal details and security information -- including one-time passwords -- from them and passed the information on to managers over email, the officer said.
"This could be the tip of the iceberg. We are investigating international connections for the racket," he added.
"Such fake call centres operating from one place for a couple of months at a time are regularly busted across the country."
(With inputs from AFP)
