A doctor wearing PPE suit takes a swab sample of a resident at a COVID-19 testing drive at Mahim during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, in Mumbai.
Mumbai: Count of Covid-19 patients rises to 2,120; toll 121

1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2020, 07:41 PM IST PTI

  • According to the BMC, 37 patients have so far recovered and discharged from the hospital, which took the number of cured persons in the city to 239
  • The death toll in the megapolis due to the pandemic reached 121 on Friday

MUMBAI : The number of Covid-19 patients in Mumbai rose to 2,120 on Friday with 77 more persons testing coronavirus positive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in the megapolis due to the pandemic reached 121 on Friday, as five more persons succumbed to the infection, the civic body said in a release.

According to the BMC, 37 patients have so far recovered and discharged from the hospital, which took the number of cured persons in the city to 239.

It added that 201 persons have been admitted to the hospitals for possible exposure to coronavirus.

