Mumbai: A Special CBI Court on Wednesday extended the custody of DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan till May 1 in connection with the Yes Bank case, officials said here.

The duo had been arrested in Mahabaleshwar on Sunday by the CBI after they were released from a government quarantine facility in nearby Panchgani.

Later they were brought to Mumbai and produced before the Special Court which sent them to CBI custody till April 29.

On March 7, they were booked by the CBI along with Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and others in an alleged money-laundering case.

After they went absconding and did not honour summons to appear before the CBI, a court issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against them on March 17.

Later it transpired that they were staying at a rented accommodation in the Khandala hillstation in Pune from where they drove down to Mahabaleshwar on April 9 -- at the height of the nation-wide Covid-19 lockdown -- sparking mass furore.

The Wadhawans filed a plea before the court and secured a stay on the execution of the NBWs till May 5, but after a CBI plea, the injunction was lifted on April 25.

Among other things, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate are investigating the Wadhawans' involvement into allegations that the DHFL had received ₹3,700 crore investments from Yes Bank in return for kickbacks of ₹600 crore paid to firms owned by the Kapoor family.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated