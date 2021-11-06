Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Saturday extended the policy custody of dismissed assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Waze till 13 November in connection with an extortion case.

Further, the court has allowed the application and statement of a witness in the case to be recorded on 8 November under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 164. The crime branch had filed an application for the same.

A case of extortion was registered on 23 July against Sachin Waze, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and others at Goregaon Police Station and the investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The court had on 1 November sent Waze into custody till 6 November. However, the police had sought 10-day custody of Waze in the matter.

Waze was produced before a holiday court on Saturday as his remand expired. Police sought an extension of his custody for seven days for further probe, which was allowed by the court till 13 November.

Builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal, who had complained against Waze and Singh, had alleged that the accused extorted ₹9 lakh from him for not conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants, which he ran in partnership, and also forced him to buy two smartphones worth around ₹2.92 lakh for them.

The Chandiwal Judicial Commission had issued a bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh, in connection with an alleged corruption case of ₹100 crore.

Singh had alleged that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crores every month.

NIA arrested Waze in March in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.

The dismissed officer is the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near the Reliance Industries chairman's house on 25 February.

Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing the explosives. Hiren was found dead on 5 March in Thane.

Waze was dismissed from service in May 2021.

