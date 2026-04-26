Mumbai Court lifts freeze on Rhea Chakraborty’s accounts in Sushant Singh Rajput case

A special court in Mumbai has cleared the way for actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members to regain full access to their frozen bank accounts, marking a fresh development in the protracted legal fallout from Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Court lifts freeze on Rhea Chakraborty’s bank accounts The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had frozen the accounts in 2020 during its probe into Rajput’s death, which at the time included allegations of a wider drug network linked to Bollywood. The agency had cited provisions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to block the accounts, but the applicants challenged the validity of that action in court.

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According to court orders, the Mumbai special NDPS court found that the NCB did not comply with Section 68F of the NDPS Act within the period required by law. Section 68F deals with the confirmation of orders to freeze bank accounts and related assets, and the court held that the failure to follow the provision in time meant the freezing could not legally remain in force. It was this technical lapse that led the judge to allow the defreezing of the four accounts.

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Part of the arguments before the court was that the delay in following the required steps had kept the accounts frozen for years, affecting the family’s ability to access their own funds. The defence lawyers for Rhea Chakraborty and her family said the NCB had not completed the necessary confirmation process under the NDPS law, which the court has now accepted as a reason to lift the freeze.

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The Sushant Singh Rajput case has been one of the most closely followed investigations in recent Indian entertainment history. Rajput, a 34‑year‑old actor, was found dead in his Mumbai home in June 2020, and the death was later treated as a case of suicide by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which closed its probe in 2025 with a clean chit to all named accused, including Rhea Chakraborty and her family. In that closure report, the CBI said there was no evidence to support abetment to suicide or financial misconduct.

However, the drug‑related angle pursued by the NCB has continued separately, leading to chargesheets and the freezing of several bank accounts in 2020. Over the last few years, some of Rhea Chakraborty’s accounts were partially unfrozen earlier, but the latest order covers the remaining four accounts that were still under the NCB freeze.

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The court has not yet given a final verdict on the criminal drug‑related charges that remain pending against those named in the NCB case.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.