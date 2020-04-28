Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Tuesday rejected the interim bail plea of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj Wadhawan.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till May 4.

The duo was arrested on Sunday afternoon from their bungalow at Mahabaleshwar in Satara for their alleged involvement in the Yes Bank fraud case.

Lawyers of Wadhawan brothers today sought an extension on the interim order till May 4, but it was opposed by the Enforcement Directorate lawyer.

Rejection of interim bail has cleared the way for the Enforcement Directorate to take Wadhawan brothers in custody on May 4 when their CBI custody ends.

Kapil Wadhawan, the 46-year-old Chairman and Managing Director of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), was arrested on January 27 this year by the ED for his dubious dealings with gangster Iqbal Mirchi, who died in 2013, and was booked under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He was granted bail on February 21 by a special PMLA court in Mumbai.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated