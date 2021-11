The dismissed policeman was in judicial custody after his arrest in March by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case. The complainant Agarwal had alleged that the accused had extorted ₹9 lakh from him for not conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants, which he ran in partnership, and also forced him to buy two smartphones worth around ₹2.92 lakh for them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}