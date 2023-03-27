Mumbai court sends Salman Khan threat accused to police custody

Mumbai court sends Salman Khan threat accused to police custody1 min read . 02:10 PM IST
Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan was arrested yesterday and handed over to Mumbai Police.
Mumbai Court on 27 March has sent accused Dhakad Ram to police custody till 3 April in e-mail threat case to kill actor Salman Khan.
Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan was arrested yesterday and handed over to Mumbai Police, as reported by news agency ANI.
Earlier on Sunday, Mumbai Police in a joint operation with Rajasthan police arrested Dhakad Ram from Mumbai.
Last week, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office. Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC.
Meanwhile, Khan has been provided with Y category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra state government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier.
Jodhpur Ishwar Chand Pareek told ANI that the accused was wanted in the case of death threats made to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father.
Last year, Salman and his father Salim Khan received a death threat. Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he goes for his routine morning jog.
In October last year, Delhi Police made a sensational revelation in the case pertaining to the alleged plot to kill Salman Khan. Police said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members tried to befriend the staff of the actor's farmhouse in Mumbai to ascertain the details about the timings of his entry and exit.
(With inputs from agencies)
