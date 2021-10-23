Mumbai has witnessed a drastic rise in its Covid-19 active cases in October. The city has seen a 78% rise in active caseload between August 21 and October 21. On August 21, Mumbai had 2,988 active Covid-19 cases which shot up to 5,328 on October 21. This comes at a time when the daily cases of infection have declined to around 450 to 500 cases in most of the days in October, except on October 6, wherein 624 Covid cases were recorded.

Yesterday, Mumbai reported 420 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in a day. The cumulative Covid-19 case count has surged to 753,653 and the toll to 16,202. Of total deaths, 13,845 are of those among 50 years of age. The case fatality rate at present is 2.1%.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday conducted 38,242 Covid-19 tests. So far, the civic body has conducted a total of 11,134,004 Covid-19 tests.

Currently, Mumbai's recovery rate is 97%, and the overall growth rate of Covid cases is 0.05%. The Mumbai's civic body has sealed 37 buildings and 1,727 floors across but no active containment zones in slums or chawls have been reported recently.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has eased Covid-related restrictions in the state by allowing the reopening of schools, cinema halls worship places. Yesterday, after a gap of almost six months, cinema and theatres were reopened in the state with 50% seating capacity.

The state government had last week issued guidelines for reopening cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums by allowing them to operate with 50% seating capacity. As per the guidelines, only people who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and those showing safe status on Aarogya Setu app will be allowed entry at these establishments.

Cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums had downed their shutters following the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, but reopened briefly in November before the onslaught of the second wave, and had stayed shut since. With these new guidelines, the state government has made the use of masks and social distancing compulsory. As per the norms, show timings will have to be staggered, and sale of only packaged food items and beverages will be allowed. Moviegoers will be required to wear masks, and hand sanitisers will be made available at the establishments and washrooms, it was stated. Spitting will not be allowed and thermal screening at entry points will be mandatory.

