Mumbai: Covid-19 active cases shoot up; daily infections remain below 500

Cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums had downed their shutters following the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, but reopened briefly in November before the onslaught of the second wave, and had stayed shut since. With these new guidelines, the state government has made the use of masks and social distancing compulsory. As per the norms, show timings will have to be staggered, and sale of only packaged food items and beverages will be allowed. Moviegoers will be required to wear masks, and hand sanitisers will be made available at the establishments and washrooms, it was stated. Spitting will not be allowed and thermal screening at entry points will be mandatory.