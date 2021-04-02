Mumbai COVID-19: Airport cuts RT-PCR test rate to 600

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has reduced the price of RT-PCR test by 30 per cent to ₹600, amid Maharashtra witnessing a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai airport is offering the regular RT-PCR test at a reduced cost of ₹600 as against ₹850 earlier from April 1 to the passengers opting to avail the facility at the airport, it said.

The state government had on Wednesday announced a reduction in RT-PCR, rapid antigen and antibody test charges. Following this, the RT-PCR test at a laboratory or hospital now costs ₹600 from ₹850 earlier, and ₹150 for a rapid antigen test.

CSMIA had introduced the RT-PCR test counters at the terminal last September and since then it has carried out over three lakh tests to date, it noted.

Since the launch, the airport has added new facilities and explored various avenues to accommodate and reduce dwell time for passengers awaiting the reports, CSMIA said, adding it was the first Indian airport to launch a unique molecular testing technique.

Currently, the airport hosts three facilities at Terminal 2. It has established over 30 counters of testing facilities at the terminal for international and domestic passengers, including those equipped with molecular testing facilities.

