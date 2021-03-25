Amidst the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra , the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has resolved to take up testing to more than 60,000 per day in the coming weeks and has also decided to gear up the total availability of DCH COVID beds in Mumbai from 13,773 to 21,000 in the next 15 days.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Chahal also said that they have completed 10 lakh vaccinations today, adding, "We have resolved to increase vaccinations to 1 lakh per day in Mumbai.

The financial capital city Mumbai on Wednesday also reported its highest-ever single-day spike with over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic outbreak. With 5,185 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai's total number of cases was pushed to 3,74,611, according to the health bulletin. Mumbai has 30,760 active cases. In addition to that, the active containment zones in the financial capital of the country stand at 39 and a total of 432 buildings are sealed. The recovery rate of Mumbai city is 90% while the overall growth rate of Covid cases stands at 0.79%.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that most active Covid-19 cases were concentrated in districts of only two states. One of those districts is Mumbai.

To tackle the situation, the authorities have taken a number of steps, since 20 February, over two lakh people have been penalised for not wearing masks in the city despite the spike. A fine of ₹4.06 crore has been collected, the Mumbai Police informed on Thursday.

" ₹4 crore fine was collected from two lakh people at different locations across the city after they were found not wearing mask," Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said.

"While 50% of the collected fine will go to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the rest of the amount will be used for the police welfare activities," he said, adding that the drive would continue.

Currently, there 39 active containment zones in Mumbai, which include slums and chawls. As many as 432 buildings have been sealed so far after patients were found there.

In the recent past, Maharashtra has reported more than half the new infections logged across the state. The state has also reported a new variant of the virus, called a "double mutant," adding to concerns about the surge in cases. On Wednesday, as many as 31,855 new cases of coronavirus cases were reported from Maharashtra, which was the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

India's overall caseload stands at 11.8 million, the third-highest behind the United States and Brazil. The country reported 251 new deaths, taking the overall tally to 160,692, data showed.

(With inputs from agencies)





