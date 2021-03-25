Mumbai COVID-19: Authorities to ramp up testing, beds as cases rise

The financial capital city Mumbai on Wednesday also reported its highest-ever single-day spike with over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic outbreak. With 5,185 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai's total number of cases was pushed to 3,74,611, according to the health bulletin. Mumbai has 30,760 active cases. In addition to that, the active containment zones in the financial capital of the country stand at 39 and a total of 432 buildings are sealed. The recovery rate of Mumbai city is 90% while the overall growth rate of Covid cases stands at 0.79%.