Mumbai: Migrants board a special bus to travel to their native place in Rajasthan during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai, Sunday, May 3, 2020. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI03-05-2020_000246B) (PTI)
Mumbai Covid-19 cases up by 441 to 8613; 21 new deaths

1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2020, 09:38 PM IST PTI

  • The total number of the cases has mounted to 8,613 and death toll to 343
  • Mumbai's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,613, new cases 441, deaths 343, discharged 1,804, active cases 6,466

MUMBAI : Mumbai on Sunday reported 441 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths, a BMC official said.

With this, the total number of the cases has mounted to 8,613 and death toll to 343, he said.

"On Sunday 441 people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai while 21 died due to the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 8,613 and that of the deceased to 343," the official said.

Reports of 60 of the 441 patients who tested positive for coronavirus were confirmed on Sunday. They were tested between April 30 and May 1, he said.

"The BMC health department also discharged 100 patients, taking the total number of recovered patients to 1,804 so far," he added.

Mumbai's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,613, new cases 441, deaths 343, discharged 1,804, active cases 6,466.

