Mumbai Covid-19 hospitalisation up 187%, records over 2000 new cases

Covid-19 infections are on the rise in Mumbai with the city recording over 2000 new cases in the last 5 days. Today the tally of new cases stood at 2087 and one person lost his life. Clearly, Mumbai's caseload is adding a high burden on the overall India tally as the total new cases reported from India stood at 12,781 and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the country stand at 76,700 with a daily positivity rate of 4.32 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}