Mumbai Covid-19 hospitalisation up 187%, records over 2000 new cases

As the Covid-19 cases in Mumbai city have seen an upsurge with 2087 new cases and one death reported according to a report hospitalisation has gone up by 187 per cent.
Covid-19 infections are on the rise in Mumbai with the city recording over 2000 new cases in the last 5 days. Today the tally of new cases stood at 2087 and one person lost his life. Clearly, Mumbai's caseload is adding a high burden on the overall India tally as the total new cases reported from India stood at 12,781 and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the country stand at 76,700 with a daily positivity rate of 4.32 per cent.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in Mumbai jumped 13.88 per cent, as the metropolis battled a fresh surge in cases after the third wave of the pandemic waned earlier this year. Among the new cases reported, 95 patients needed hospitalisation and 11 required oxygen support. At present, there are 13,897 active patients in the city and 652 of them undergoing treatment at hospitals.
According to a report by Mid-Day, Mumbai's hospitalisation figures have seen a substantial upsurge in the last 11 days. Private hospitals saw a rise of 187 per cent in ICU admissions whereas public hospitals reported an increase of 117 per cent. Most of the patients include the elderly.
Mumbai is contributing to 50% of Maharashtra's Covid burden. In the last 24 hours across Maharashtra, 4,004 more people tested positive for Covid-19. Now the cumulative tally of the virus in the state has reached 79,35,749 and the total toll to 1,47,886. The number of active cases in the state stands at 23,746 after 3,085 patients were discharged today, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,64,117.
The covid-19 case recovery rate in the state now stands at 97.84% while the fatality rate is 1.86%, the state health department added.
The single fatality in the state was reported from Mumbai which saw 2,087 new cases in the past 24 hours, the health department data said.
The Maharashtra health department data further said a total of 41,823 covid-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the number of samples tested in the state to 8,16 03,506.