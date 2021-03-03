In the view of new coronavirus variant detected in Brazil, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued guidelines for those travelling to Maharashtra from Brazil. A seven-day institutional quarantine is mandatory for all the passengers arriving or transiting through flights originating from Brazil, said BMC in a circular on Wednesday. The rule will be applicable for those who belong to Maharashtra. The institutional quarantine will be mandatory even if the travellers have negative RT-PCR test report, BMC said.

The passengers from other states taking connecting flights after their arrival, will be allowed to board flights if they have negative RT-PCR test report. Information of such travellers will be sent to respective states, BMC said.

The coronavirus variant of concern (VOC) first detected in Brazil may be up to 2.2 times more transmissible and cause re-infection in people already recovered from Covid-19, a new modelling study has suggested. Researchers at the University of São Paulo, in collaboration with Imperial College London and the University of Oxford, found that a second wave of infection in Manaus, a city thought to have a high level of existing immunity from the first wave, was associated with the emergence of the new P.1 variant.

Maharashtra has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 tally in the last few weeks

