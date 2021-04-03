Mumbai airport has started imposing a spot fine of ₹1,000 from April 1 for violating the mandatory Covid-19 norms. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last week had advised airports to explore the option of taking stricter actions, such as slapping fine on the people violating such rules at the premises as many passengers have been flouting the Covid-19 rules.

In an open statement issued on Saturday, the private airport said, “Basis the directive issued by the DGCA, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will levy a fine on any individual found violating the mandatory Covid-19 safety protocols at the airport with effect from April 1."

It further said, "A fine of ₹1000 will be issued to individuals who refuse to comply with COVID safety norms such as wearing face masks that covers the nose and mouth and maintaining social distancing amongst others at the airport."

As part of its SOP for the resumption of domestic flights in May last year, CSMIA had placed guidelines on safety practices across the airport in the form of physical and digital boards. Besides this, regular announcements are made through the airport PA system as well as by on-ground marshals encouraging passengers to follow safety precautions during their journey through the airport, it said.

CSMIA further noted, "With the latest directive from the DGCA, these marshals will now levy fines on any individual who refuses to comply with requests to follow safety protocols established in the wake of the pandemic. In the event of further non-compliance, the violator will be handed over to the authorities for further action."

On Wednesday, Delhi airport, meanwhile, decided to start random testing of Covid-19 for passengers arriving in the national capital from states where cases are increasing. Passengers who will be found Covid-19 positive at arrival will have to mandatorily quarantine, the Delhi Airport said in a statement.

A notice shared on Twitter by the Delhi International Airport Limited or DIAL read: "As per the latest govt mandate, District Disaster Management Authorities shall conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where the cases are increasing. (sic)."

"After collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit," it said. "However, those passengers who are found positive shall be mandatorily quarantined as per the protocol of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," it added.

Mumbai on Saturday reported over 9,000 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak in the country. The city had reported its second-highest number of cases on Friday with 8,832 new virus infections in a day.

With 9,090 more infections recorded on Saturday, the total tally of infections in the financial capital of India rose to 4,41,282, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 44 days from an earlier 46 days yesterday.

(With inputs from agencies)

