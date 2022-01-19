The current Covid-19 situation in Mumbai is “under control" and there is no reason for citizens to panic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday informed the Bombay High Court.

“Yes, everything is in control now. Cases are coming down," senior counsel Anil Sakhre told the bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik.

"The number of positive cases had peaked at 20,000 around 6 to 9 January. But on 15 January, the cases had come down to 10,000 and for the last three days, they have come down to 7,000," added Sakhre.

The counsel also submitted a detailed note on behalf of the civic body with details of active cases, oxygen supply, stock of medicines, hospital beds available etc.

As per the data available till 15 January, there were 84,352 active cases in the city, of which 7% of patients needed hospitalisation, 3% needed oxygen support and 0.7% required ventilator support.

"We have adequate oxygen supply; hospital beds are available. There is no reason for any panic," Sakhre said.

The civic body made the submissions while the court was hearing a public interest litigation on several issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the management of the state's resources for controlling the same.

The petitioner's counsel Atharva Dandekar told the court that while the BMC seemed to have risen to the occasion and was doing a fine job at managing the infections in the city, the state government must also submit details of positive cases, resources available etc., for the entire state.

The bench agreed with Dandekar's submission and directed that the state must submit these details by 25 January.

The HC also directed the civic body to update its note and submit the same by 25 January. The PIL will be further heard on 27 January.

Covid situation in city

This comes as daily coronavirus infections marginally rose to 6,149 in Mumbai on Tuesday after dropping for five days in a row. In addition to this, seven more patients succumbed to the disease and 12,810 others recovered, the city civic body said.

The financial capital's positivity rate stood at 12.89%, up from 12.51% on Monday.

According to the bulletin, out of the total new cases, nearly 84%, or 5,165, were asymptomatic. Only 575 new patients have been hospitalised, while just 95 are on oxygen support.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.