OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Covid-19 tests to be doubled to 50,000 per day, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC has decided to double the number of coronavirus tests from 25,000 per day now to 50,000, the decision coming on a day when Mumbai registered a record 3,062 fresh infections.

The decision was taken after a virtual meeting chaired by Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

During the meeting, it was also decided to increase the daily Covid-19 vaccination target in the metropolis to one lakh, as the number of inoculation centres in the private sector had been increased from 59 to 80.

A Mumbai civic body release said Chahal asked private hospitals providing Covid-19 treatment to take the consent of patient or kin before administering costly medicines and line of treatment so that disputes on bills could be avoided.

It added that the BMC would appoint two auditors at private hospitals for verification of bills and complaints centred around them.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Covid-19 caseload touched 3,55,897 on Friday. The city also recorded 10 new deaths since Thursday evening, pushing the death toll to 11,565.

The day before too the city had set a new record of daily cases at 2,877, but on Friday new cases crossed the 3,000-mark.

The city has recorded 10 or more deaths in a day thrice this year. On January 5 and January 21, the city had reported 11 and 10 fatalities, respectively.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People queue to enter the Berliner Ensemble theatre for the production Panikherz in the course of the Berlin pilot project Testing, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany.

Travelling to Germany from this country? A negative Covid test report is now must

1 min read . 07:01 AM IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as US President Joe Biden looks on during a listening session with Georgia Asian American and Pacific Islander community leaders at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Americans 'have to act' against anti-Asian violence: Joe Biden in Atlanta

2 min read . 06:41 AM IST
In this Lok Sabha, more than 200 bills that improve the well-being of India were adopted by the House.

'Very important legislative business': BJP issues 3-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs

1 min read . 06:22 AM IST
People wait to receive the Moderna vaccine at Promitheas vaccination mega center in Athens.

Greece relaxes lockdown to cut indoor Covid-19 infections

1 min read . 06:21 AM IST

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the city rose to 20,140.

The recovery rate in the city is 91% while the average growth rate of Covid-19 cases has increased to 0.56% from 0.17% a month ago.

The average doubling rate of Covid-19 cases went down to 124 days from 417 days.

The city has 34 containment zones in slums and chawls and 305 sealed buildings where Covid-19 cases have been found.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout