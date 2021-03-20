The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC has decided to double the number of coronavirus tests from 25,000 per day now to 50,000, the decision coming on a day when Mumbai registered a record 3,062 fresh infections.

The decision was taken after a virtual meeting chaired by Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

During the meeting, it was also decided to increase the daily Covid-19 vaccination target in the metropolis to one lakh, as the number of inoculation centres in the private sector had been increased from 59 to 80.

A Mumbai civic body release said Chahal asked private hospitals providing Covid-19 treatment to take the consent of patient or kin before administering costly medicines and line of treatment so that disputes on bills could be avoided.

It added that the BMC would appoint two auditors at private hospitals for verification of bills and complaints centred around them.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Covid-19 caseload touched 3,55,897 on Friday. The city also recorded 10 new deaths since Thursday evening, pushing the death toll to 11,565.

The day before too the city had set a new record of daily cases at 2,877, but on Friday new cases crossed the 3,000-mark.

The city has recorded 10 or more deaths in a day thrice this year. On January 5 and January 21, the city had reported 11 and 10 fatalities, respectively.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the city rose to 20,140.

The recovery rate in the city is 91% while the average growth rate of Covid-19 cases has increased to 0.56% from 0.17% a month ago.

The average doubling rate of Covid-19 cases went down to 124 days from 417 days.

The city has 34 containment zones in slums and chawls and 305 sealed buildings where Covid-19 cases have been found.

