Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said the numbers of COVID-19 cases and its fast spreading variant Omicron were slowing coming down in the city, and appealed to citizens to get vaccinated against the viral infection, news agency PTI reported.

"Everyone should get vaccinated. Be vaccinated," Pednekar appealed to people.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 11,647 new COVID-19 cases, a drop of 2,001 from the previous day and fourth straight day of downward trend, taking the tally to 9,39,867, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said coronavirus cases have stabilised in the national capital and there is a possibility of the infections declining soon.

While sharing that the city is likely to see around 25,000 cases on Wednesday, he underlined that the positivity rate cannot determine whether the cases have peaked or not.

India recorded as many as 1,94,720 fresh COVID-19 infections and 442 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,60,70,510 including 9,55,319 active cases. The daily positivity rate due to this virus in the country is 11.05 per cent. Active cases account for 2.65 per cent of the total cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!