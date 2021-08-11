Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination drive suspended for 2 days due to vaccine shortage

Mumbai civic body on Wednesday announced that COVID-19 vaccination drive in civic and state-run centres in Mumbai will remain suspended on August 12 and 13 due to shortage of vaccine doses.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement said, the drive will resume from August 14, as a fresh stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on August 12 and will be distributed to all civic and government-run centres the next day."

BMC had halted the coronavirus vaccination drive on August 5 due to shortage of vaccine. This is the second time this month that the civic body announced suspension of the vaccination drive.

BMC urged citizens to cooperate with the administration. "Citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about vaccination, and depending on the stock of vaccines received, an appropriate decision is taken," the BMC stated in the release.

COVID-19 update in Mumbai

India's financial capital on Wednesday reported 289 new coronavirus infections and nine fresh deaths, the civic body said. With this, the tally of coronavirus infections reached 7,38,243 and the death toll touched 15,968. Meanwhile, 1,157 patients recovered from the disease in the same time span

For the third day in a row, the new coronavirus infections in the city remained under the 300-mark and this has happened for the fifth time in August so far. The city, however, witnessed a marginal increase in the daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Tuesday, when it had reported 230 infections and five deaths.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 36,720 coronavirus tests were conducted and with that the total number of tests reached 85,06,864, BMC said.

(With inputs from agencies)

