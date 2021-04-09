Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination stopped in many centres due to shortage, says mayor

Amidst the vaccine shortage controversy, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said that several vaccination centres in Mumbai have run out of vaccine leading to a halt in the vaccination drive, an ANI report said.

"There are several vaccination centres that have zero vaccines now and vaccination has stopped. I have come to know that some 76,000 to 1 Lakh doses are about to reach Mumbai by today but I don't have any official info on this," she said today.

On Thursday a PTI report said, she had notified that the existing stock of vaccine doses could last only till Thursday evening. "This is for the first time that Maharashtra is going through such worst situation," she said.

The mayor had also said that due to the shortage of vaccines, it would be difficult for the authorities to administer the second dose of vaccines to those people who have got the first dose so far. Meanwhile pointing out that the situation is similar all across the state, Maharashtra health minister, Rajesh Tope yesterday declared the state has only two days of stock of COVID-19 vaccines, after which it will officially run out of vaccine doses for the immunization drive.

On Friday, the mayor further said that everything possible is being done to fight the pandemic including increasing the number of beds and other amenities. "I request everyone to not politicise this situation and let us work for the benefit of the Mumbaikars," she added.

She also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being serious and proactive about the state's issues but accused the people under PM of not taking it with the same seriousness. The Mumbai Mayor said, "The Prime Minister is serious and proactive about our issues but it seems that the people under him are not taking this issue with the same seriousness."

Maharashtra is among the ten states that have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,286, it said.

Mumbai alone reported 8,938 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the BMC said. According to the civic body, as 4,503 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery count went up to 3,92,514. 23 fresh fatalities on Thursday took the death toll to 11,874, the BMC said. BMC data also showed that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 86,279 now.

The ministry further aid that Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 376, in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

