Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination stopped in many centres due to shortage, says mayor

The mayor had also said that due to the shortage of vaccines, it would be difficult for the authorities to administer the second dose of vaccines to those people who have got the first dose so far. Meanwhile pointing out that the situation is similar all across the state, Maharashtra health minister, Rajesh Tope yesterday declared the state has only two days of stock of COVID-19 vaccines, after which it will officially run out of vaccine doses for the immunization drive.

