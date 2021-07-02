Amid a paucity of doses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that Covid-19 vaccinations will be carried out only between 2 pm and 5 pm at a limited number of centres in the city on Friday.

Further, it said that Covaxin will be administered to only those who require their second dose.

List of CVCs administering Covaxin on July 2.



50% online appointment; 50% on-spot registration



Only 2nd dose to be administered.



Kindly carry your first dose certificate.



Time: 2pm - 5pm

This comes a day after the civic body suspended the vaccination drive at all BMC-run run as well as government centres due to a shortage of jabs.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the civic body said the vaccination drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines.

"The citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the vaccination, depending upon the extent to which the stock of vaccines received, and an appropriate decision is taken," it said.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kulkarni was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times that the city has now received around 1,25,000 doses of Covishield and 25,000 doses of Covaxin.

“Each centre will be given around 200 vaccine doses approximately," said Dr Mangala Gomare, chief of BMC’s public health department.

So far, a total of 5,467,805 citizens have been vaccinated in the city, of which 4,384,539 were administered the first dose and 1,083,266 were given the second dose.

Since private hospitals continued inoculations on Thursday, 32,074 citizens were vaccinated in the city. Over 21,000 citizens were administered the first dose, while the remaining were given the second dose.

Covid situation in state

Maharashtra reported 9,195 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday which took its infection tally to 60,70,599, the health department said. With 252 fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,22,197, it added.

As many as 8,634 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 58,28,535. Maharashtra's recovery rate of Covid-19 cases is 96.01%, while the fatality rate is 2.01%.

State capital Mumbai recorded 656 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 7,22,878, while the death toll in the city increased to 15,472 with 21 fresh fatalities.













