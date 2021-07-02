2 min read.Updated: 02 Jul 2021, 08:27 AM IST Edited By Sneha
This comes a day after the civic body suspended the vaccination drive at all BMC-run run as well as government centres due to a shortage of doses
Amid a paucity of doses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that Covid-19 vaccinations will be carried out only between 2 pm and 5 pm at a limited number of centres in the city on Friday.
Further, it said that Covaxin will be administered to only those who require their second dose.
So far, a total of 5,467,805 citizens have been vaccinated in the city, of which 4,384,539 were administered the first dose and 1,083,266 were given the second dose.
Since private hospitals continued inoculations on Thursday, 32,074 citizens were vaccinated in the city. Over 21,000 citizens were administered the first dose, while the remaining were given the second dose.
Covid situation in state
Maharashtra reported 9,195 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday which took its infection tally to 60,70,599, the health department said. With 252 fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,22,197, it added.
As many as 8,634 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 58,28,535. Maharashtra's recovery rate of Covid-19 cases is 96.01%, while the fatality rate is 2.01%.
State capital Mumbai recorded 656 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 7,22,878, while the death toll in the city increased to 15,472 with 21 fresh fatalities.
