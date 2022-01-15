MUMBAI : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday informed that the daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai declined to 10,661 in a single day count.

As many as 11,317 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 across Mumbai on Friday.

The finance capital of India also registered 11 Covid-19 related deaths.

The total tally of active cases for the city reached to 73,518 following Saturday's addition.

A total of 21,474 people recovered and were discharged in the same time period in Mumbai.

The city also conducted 54,558 tests in on day.

Of the total fresh infections 8,955 (84%) patients have been reported to be asymptomatic.

The death toll for Covid-19 reached 16,446 with Saturdays addition of 11 deaths.

A total of 722 patients were hospitalised due to Covid-19 infection in Mumbai in the past twenty four hours, the civic body's health department said.

The city has recorded a recovery rate of 91%, the municipal body informed.

The BMC has issued new guidelines to manufacturers, suppliers and sellers of home antigen testing kits in the city in view of the rise in the use of home test kits. Mayor Pednekar also mentioned on Saturday that everyone buying self test kits in Mumbai would have to submit their Aadhaar number to the chemist in order to keep a record.

This comes a day after the state health minister Rajesh Tope mentioned that most self-test kit detections in the city are going unreported, thereby breeding confusion in dealing with the pandemic.

It is necessary to report the results of all Covid-19 tests carried out either using rapid antigen test kits or home test kits to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) by laboratories or individuals through mobile applications, an order stated.

