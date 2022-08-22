Mumbai Covid cases drop 27.6% as city logs 592 infection in a day

Mumbai Covid cases drop 27.6% as city logs 592 infection in a day2 min read . 07:22 PM IST
- Mumbai also reported zero deaths from coronavirus infection.
- 584 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the past twenty four hours
Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Monday witnessed a whopping 27.6 % drop in its daily new coronavirus cases. Monday was also the third consecutive day, the city had logged less than 1,000 cases.
On Monday, finance capital Mumbai reported 592 Covid-19 cases, which is 27.6 per cent lower than the addition to the tally a day earlier, a civic official said.
It took the tally in the metropolis to 11,38,941, while the toll stood unchanged at 19,673, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.
On Sunday, the city witnessed 818 cases, which is 226 more than the figures for the day, and one death, he pointed out. It is also the third consecutive day when the number of cases detected was less than 1,000, he said.
Of the new cases, only 21 patients were symptomatic, the official said. The recovery count rose by 584 and touched 11,13,499, leaving the financial capital with a active caseload of 5,769, the civic official informed.
BMC data showed that 1,80,16,941 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 6,244 in the last 24 hours, which was lower than the 8,347 samples examined in the previous 24-hour period.
The city's recovery rate is 97.8 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between August 15 and 21 was 0.071 per cent, it revealed. The caseload doubling time in Mumbai now stands at 966 days, as per civic data.
The drop in cases come just four days after the city logged 1,201 new coronavirus infections, the most since 30 June.
Meanwhile, India has recorded over 9,531 new Covid cases and 32 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated on Monday. The country’s active case load currently stands at 97,648.
While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 5141, Maharashtra has 11641 cases, Haryana has recorded 3708 cases, Punjab has reported 16269 cases while Kerala has reported more than 7851 covid cases. Tamil Nadu has 5947 active cases; Karnataka has reported 10508 active cases so far.
