Mumbai Covid cases near 1,000-mark, active tally at 4,880. Read here

Mumbai Covid cases near 1,000-mark, active tally at 4,880. Read here2 min read . 06:13 PM IST
- Mumbai on Sunday reported 961 new Covid-19 cases
- Mumbai also recorded one Covid related death and 374 recoveries in the past twenty four hours.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra's capital town, Mumbai on Sunday reported 961 new Covid-19 cases, as the city continues to witness a surge in cases, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Maharashtra's capital town, Mumbai on Sunday reported 961 new Covid-19 cases, as the city continues to witness a surge in cases, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Sunday's addition took the active caseload in the city to 4,880. Mumbai also recorded one Covid related death and 374 recoveries in the past twenty four hours.
Sunday's addition took the active caseload in the city to 4,880. Mumbai also recorded one Covid related death and 374 recoveries in the past twenty four hours.
See Mumbai's Covid-19 case numbers here
See Mumbai's Covid-19 case numbers here
It has been evident that the total number of cases in Mumbai within the first five days of June is more than double the total number of cases in March (1,519), almost 60% of the April cases (1,795) and over 50% of the May burden (5838)
It has been evident that the total number of cases in Mumbai within the first five days of June is more than double the total number of cases in March (1,519), almost 60% of the April cases (1,795) and over 50% of the May burden (5838)
Mumbai's Covid-19 numbers have been a cause of concern for the state authorities as it accounts for almost 60% of the state's total cases.
Mumbai's Covid-19 numbers have been a cause of concern for the state authorities as it accounts for almost 60% of the state's total cases.
On Saturday, 889 people – highest across Maharashtra – had tested positive for Covid-19 across Mumbai. 889 more people – highest across Maharashtra – tested positive for Covid-19 across Mumbai.
On Saturday, 889 people – highest across Maharashtra – had tested positive for Covid-19 across Mumbai. 889 more people – highest across Maharashtra – tested positive for Covid-19 across Mumbai.
There are no active containment zones or sealed building in Mumbai currently.
There are no active containment zones or sealed building in Mumbai currently.
On Sunday, Maharashtra's environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray alerted that masks may be made mandatory to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.
On Sunday, Maharashtra's environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray alerted that masks may be made mandatory to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.
“We are asking everyone to wear masks when stepping outdoors. We have not made wearing masks mandatory but will make it soon. I also appeal to the public to receive the booster dose of the vaccine on time," the Maharashtra minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
“We are asking everyone to wear masks when stepping outdoors. We have not made wearing masks mandatory but will make it soon. I also appeal to the public to receive the booster dose of the vaccine on time," the Maharashtra minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Covid-19 bites tinsel town
Covid-19 bites tinsel town
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif also said that they had tested positive for Covid-19. According to News18, Kaif, who missed attending the IIFA awards 2022 being held in Abu Dhabi, has completed her quarantine period. There, her husband Vicky Kaushal won the best actor award or his performance in the movie Sardar Udham.
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif also said that they had tested positive for Covid-19. According to News18, Kaif, who missed attending the IIFA awards 2022 being held in Abu Dhabi, has completed her quarantine period. There, her husband Vicky Kaushal won the best actor award or his performance in the movie Sardar Udham.
This comes after Kartik Aryan and Aditya Roy Kapoor also announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19.
This comes after Kartik Aryan and Aditya Roy Kapoor also announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19.