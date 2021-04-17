Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai Covid curbs: Only vehicles with colour-coded stickers allowed on roads. Details here

Mumbai Covid curbs: Only vehicles with colour-coded stickers allowed on roads. Details here

Premium
(Photo: HT)
2 min read . 08:28 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The stickers will be indicative of the kind of services/work needs to be performed to check unwanted travelling
  • These orders will come into force w.e.f April 18, 7 am on 18 April and will remain in force till May 1, 7 am

Amid novel coronavirus surge in the Maharastra and the state government's 'break the chain' efforts to contain the spread of the virus, Mumbai Commissioner on Saturday issued a fresh set of guidelines for those travelling by their cars on the roads.

Amid novel coronavirus surge in the Maharastra and the state government's 'break the chain' efforts to contain the spread of the virus, Mumbai Commissioner on Saturday issued a fresh set of guidelines for those travelling by their cars on the roads.

As per the order, only vehicles with colour-coded stickers will be allowed to travel on the roads from tomorrow. The stickers will be indicative of the kind of services/work that needs to be performed while travelling i the city premises.

TRENDING STORIES See All

As per the order, only vehicles with colour-coded stickers will be allowed to travel on the roads from tomorrow. The stickers will be indicative of the kind of services/work that needs to be performed while travelling i the city premises.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The said stickers will be available at local police stations, check nakas and toll nakas and has to be stuck on every essential vehicle’s front and back," the order further stated.

Here is a lowdown on the colour codes:

-Red-colour sticker: For the vehicles related to doctors/medical staff, medical services, ambulances, hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccination centres, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting, manufacturing and distribution units along with their dealers, transport and supply chain; manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitizers, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services, veterinary services/animal care shelters;

- Green-colour sticker: For the vehicles related to transport of eatables/food items such as groceries, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, bakery products, confectionaries and all types of food items in raw or cooked form;

- Yellow-colour sticker: For the vehicles related to transportation of officers and staff of central, state and local governments, including their statutory authorities and organizations, all public essential services by local authorities, public transport, press/media, water supply services, electric and gas supply services, municipal services, services required for restoration/maintenance of telecom services, e-commerce (only for the supply of essential goods and services), government and private security services.

These orders will come into force w.e.f April 18, 7 am on 18 April and will remain in force till May 1, 7 am.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Mumbai reports 8,834 new COVID cases, 1,169 buildings sealed

1 min read . 08:32 PM IST
Premium

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra records highest single-day spike of 67,000 new covid-19 cases

1 min read . 08:27 PM IST
Premium

Uttar Pradesh records highest one-day Covid death toll, over 27,000 cases

1 min read . 08:14 PM IST

Maharashtra government on April 14 announced several restrictions under a 'break the chain' initiative to rein in what is currently the severest spike in COVID-19 cases anywhere in the country.

Earlier today, Mumbai mayor said that almost 95% of Mumbaikars are adhering to coronavirus norms while the remaining 5% who are not following the curbs are causing problems to others.

Speaking to news agency ANI, city civic body Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "I think a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current Covid-19 situation."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.