{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid novel coronavirus surge in the Maharastra and the state government's 'break the chain' efforts to contain the spread of the virus, Mumbai Commissioner on Saturday issued a fresh set of guidelines for those travelling by their cars on the roads.

Amid novel coronavirus surge in the Maharastra and the state government's 'break the chain' efforts to contain the spread of the virus, Mumbai Commissioner on Saturday issued a fresh set of guidelines for those travelling by their cars on the roads.

"The said stickers will be available at local police stations, check nakas and toll nakas and has to be stuck on every essential vehicle’s front and back," the order further stated.

Here is a lowdown on the colour codes: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Red-colour sticker: For the vehicles related to doctors/medical staff, medical services, ambulances, hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccination centres, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting, manufacturing and distribution units along with their dealers, transport and supply chain; manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitizers, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services, veterinary services/animal care shelters;

- Green-colour sticker: For the vehicles related to transport of eatables/food items such as groceries, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, bakery products, confectionaries and all types of food items in raw or cooked form;

- Yellow-colour sticker: For the vehicles related to transportation of officers and staff of central, state and local governments, including their statutory authorities and organizations, all public essential services by local authorities, public transport, press/media, water supply services, electric and gas supply services, municipal services, services required for restoration/maintenance of telecom services, e-commerce (only for the supply of essential goods and services), government and private security services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra government on April 14 announced several restrictions under a 'break the chain' initiative to rein in what is currently the severest spike in COVID-19 cases anywhere in the country.

Earlier today, Mumbai mayor said that almost 95% of Mumbaikars are adhering to coronavirus norms while the remaining 5% who are not following the curbs are causing problems to others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to news agency ANI, city civic body Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "I think a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current Covid-19 situation."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}