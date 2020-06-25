Dr Rindhani further spoke about the monsoon-related diseases and said soon it will become difficult to segregate COVID and non-COVID patients."In the coming days, we are going to face another challenge for COVID-19 treatment as we will have patients suffering from fever due to malaria, dengue or other monsoon related diseases. And then, it will be more difficult to segregate COVID and non-COVID patients," the expert said. Wockhardt was one of the hospitals which itself was affected by COVID badly as its 60 staff nurses and doctors were infected by coronavirus while treating the patients but now all have recovered and are giving their service to the other patients.