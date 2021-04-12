As COVID situation in Maharashtra is growing grimmer with each passing day, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on Monday decided to appoint nodal officers for more coordinated functioning at 24 ward war rooms and jumbo field hospitals, an ANI report said.

Earlier today, the government has decided to set up three jumbo field hospitals in Mumbai in the next five-six weeks, said city civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday.

Each of these medical facilities will have a capacity of 2,000 beds, including 200 ICU beds and 70% oxygen beds. They will be set up at three different locations in the city, Chahal was quoted as saying by PTI.

As per a statement released today, the nodal officers will function in 2 shifts from 3 pm to 11 pm and 11 pm to 7 am. The officers will be constantly in touch with each other regarding allotment of beds to patients, especially between 11 pm and 7 am.

All bed allotments between 11 pm and 7 am will be predominantly done in field hospitals only and fast track bed allotment will be ensured throughout the night by these nodal officers at ward war rooms and jumbo field hospitals respectively.

"These decisions will come into force with immediate effect," the release said.

Apart from setting up jumbo hospitals, the government has also requested certain four-star and five -star hotels to create CCC2 facilities (Covid-19 care centres for patients), which will be "dovetailed and run by professionals from major private hospitals".

The decision was taken to ensure availability of beds for the needy patients by shifting those who have recovered substantially to the CCC2 facilities, said Chahal. A "needy" patient are described as the one with "mild or serious symptoms or a Covid-19 patient with comorbidities".

The number of ICU beds in the city has been increased to 2,466, with 325 new beds added in various hospitals.

Apart from this, vaccinations will resume from today at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in Mumbai where the drive was halted earlier due to non-availability of anti-Covid shots, a PTI report said. In the country's financial capital, 49 civic and government-run institutions are designated as vaccination centres while 71 private hospitals have the facility to administer the Covid 19 vaccines.

On Sunday, Mumbai's coronavirus tally reached 5,20,214 with the record addition of 9,989 cases, while the death toll reached 12,017 as 58 patients died, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. The number of deaths reported on Sunday is the highest in months, the data shared by the civic body said. The active number of cases, meanwhile, touched 92,464.

(With inputs from agencies)

