The test positivity rate jumped to 15.58% on June 14, when 1,724 people tested positive for COVID.
Then again on June 16 the rate shot up to 15.11% when 2,366 new patients were detected
After showing signs of stability, the covid is on the rise again in Mumbai. As per official data, the positivity rate jumped over 15% twice this week. The civic body further confirmed that the test positivity rate jumped to 15.58% on June 14, when 1,724 people tested positive for coronavirus out of 11,065 tests conducted that day and then again on June 16 the rate shot up to 15.11% when 2,366 new patients were detected on the back of 15,656 tests in a span of 24 hours
TPR is the proportion of positive cases out of the total tests conducted and it has witnessed a steady rise in the financial capital since the last one month. And owing to the fresh COVID spike, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ramped up the number of daily tests since the first week of June
Since June 7, Mumbai has been witnessing daily cases in four digits with the fresh count crossing the 2,000-mark on a few days. Consequently, the number of tests since then has also gone above 15,000 per day barring a couple of days.
Is Mumbai witnessing another COVID wave?
However several experts have pointed out that this may not be the start of a fourth wave mostly because the variant that is circulating currently is Omicron which had already peaked in January with the city recording 20,000 cases every day. So catching a severe infection for the second time is highly unlikely.
A similar trend was witnessed in Delhi in April this year. With the emergence of new variants, the national capital witnessed a sharp surge in COVID cases, but it subsided within days, without causing much of severe cases.
Mumbai on Thursday reported as many as 2,366 new COVID cases and two deaths, which pushed its overall infection tally to 10,88,248 and the fatality count to 19,578, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The city saw 73 more cases as compared to the previous day, when there were 2,293 infections. Its recovery count rose to 10,55,665 after 1,700 patients recuperated during the day, while the number of active cases increased to 13,005, the civic body said in its bulletin.
