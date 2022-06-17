After showing signs of stability, the covid is on the rise again in Mumbai. As per official data, the positivity rate jumped over 15% twice this week. The civic body further confirmed that the test positivity rate jumped to 15.58% on June 14, when 1,724 people tested positive for coronavirus out of 11,065 tests conducted that day and then again on June 16 the rate shot up to 15.11% when 2,366 new patients were detected on the back of 15,656 tests in a span of 24 hours

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}