Mumbai can vaccinate 95% of its population by Diwali if the current inoculation pace is maintained, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Iqbal Chahal on Friday.

He said that if the vaccination target is achieved, all Covid-induced restrictions will be lifted by November-end.

“We have set the target to inoculate 100% of the population by Diwali. If that happens, we are going to open up everything," Chahal said in an interview with CNBC.

Mumbai serosurvey

The BMC on Thursday said it has begun the fifth Covid-19 serosurvey in all 24 administrative wards across the city. The survey is being carried out with the help of IDFC Institute and ATE Chandra Foundation, it said.

A statement issued by the civic body on Thursday night said the survey will be conducted in clinics of selected general medical practitioners for non-slum areas.

"About 8,000 random samples will be collected during the survey and tested at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General, Sion Hospital," it stated.

According to the BMC, seroprevalence studies are conducted to get evidence of past exposure to the virus and to know the spread of infection in the population, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BMC had conducted the first and second serosurveys in July and August 2020, respectively, in three civic wards, while the third survey was conducted in March this year in 24 wards and the fourth one from May to June, in the pediatric age group.

"In view of the anticipated third wave and also as Covid-19 vaccination drive is being implemented, it is important to know the antibody levels in the community," the BMC said.

Covid situation in city

Mumbai reported 279 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths on Thursday, taking its caseload to 7,38,522 and fatality count to 15,975, a civic official said.

The daily cases have remained below the 300-mark for the fourth day in a row and for the sixth time in August, a BMC official said. The daily death count in the city also remained below 10 for the eleventh consecutive day.

As 36,168 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the city's cumulative test count reached 85,43,032, the official said.

With 242 patients recuperating, the recovery count of the metropolis rose to 7,17,191. The city's average Covid-19 recovery rate is 97%, the official said, adding that it currently has 2,928 active cases.

Mumbai's case doubling rate has improved to 1,819 days, while the growth rate for the period between 5 and 11 August stood at 0.04%, the official said.

There are only two containment zones in Mumbai at present and the number of buildings that have been sealed to break the chain of virus has come down to 31 now, he added.

On 4 April this year, Mumbai had reported the highest number of 11,163 daily cases, while the highest number of 90 fatalities were recorded on 1 May.

